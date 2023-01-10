Powerhouse performance: Cedar Falls roars to big win over Cedar Rapids Prairie 59-37

The force was strong for Cedar Falls as it pierced Cedar Rapids Prairie during Tuesday's 59-37 thumping in Iowa boys basketball on January 10.
The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls played in a 62-52 game on March 9, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Falls took on Waterloo East on January 3 at Cedar Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.
