Powerhouse performance: Bettendorf roars to big win over Muscatine 63-37

Bettendorf rolled past Muscatine for a comfortable 63-37 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 8.
In recent action on January 28, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central and Muscatine took on Davenport West on January 25 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap
