Postville claims gritty victory against Maynard West Central 54-50

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Postville didn't mind, dispatching Maynard West Central 54-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 25 , Maynard West Central squared up on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
