Packwood Pekin triumphs in strong showing over Columbus Junction Columbus 57-22

Packwood Pekin handled Columbus Junction Columbus 57-22 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.
Packwood Pekin's shooting thundered to a 31-9 lead over Columbus Junction Columbus at the intermission.
