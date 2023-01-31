 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Packwood Pekin thwarts Letts Louisa-Muscatine's quest 69-53

Packwood Pekin notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Letts Louisa-Muscatine 69-53 at Packwood Pekin High on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Packwood Pekin and Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off on January 21, 2022 at Packwood Pekin High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Packwood Pekin faced off against Kalona Hillcrest Academy . For results, click here. Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on Lone Tree on January 24 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For more, click here.

