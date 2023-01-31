Packwood Pekin thwarts Letts Louisa-Muscatine's quest 69-53

Packwood Pekin notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Letts Louisa-Muscatine 69-53 at Packwood Pekin High on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Packwood Pekin and Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off on January 21, 2022 at Packwood Pekin High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Packwood Pekin faced off against Kalona Hillcrest Academy . For results, click here. Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on Lone Tree on January 24 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.