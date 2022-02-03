Packwood Pekin rides the rough off Riverside Highland 54-41

Packwood Pekin trucked Riverside Highland on the road to a 54-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.
The Panthers' offense stomped on to a 34-18 lead over the Huskies at halftime.
Recently on January 28 , Packwood Pekin squared up on Kalona Hillcrest Academy in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.