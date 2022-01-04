Packwood Pekin rains down on Riverside Highland 59-49

Packwood Pekin put together a victorious gameplan to stop Riverside Highland 59-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Panthers opened a towering 36-3 gap over the Huskies at the intermission.
Riverside Highland fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Packwood Pekin would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
