Packwood Pekin outlasts Lone Tree 52-39

Packwood Pekin handed Lone Tree a tough 52-39 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on January 29, Lone Tree faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Packwood Pekin took on Riverside Highland on February 3 at Packwood Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 52-39 lead over the Lions.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.