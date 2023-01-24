Packwood Pekin earns narrow win over Kalona Hillcrest Academy 52-49

The cardiac kids of Packwood Pekin unleashed every advantage to outlast Kalona Hillcrest Academy 52-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Kalona Hillcrest Academy and Packwood Pekin squared off with January 28, 2022 at Kalona Hillcrest Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Packwood Pekin faced off against Columbus Junction Columbus and Kalona Hillcrest Academy took on Keota on January 14 at Keota High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.