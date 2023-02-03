Fans were the real winners in this overtime clash, although the scoreboard showed Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana nipped South Tama County 53-51 to claim the win on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and South Tama County squared off with January 28, 2022 at South Tama County High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Van Horne Benton . For more, click here. South Tama County took on Vinton-Shellsburg on January 27 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.