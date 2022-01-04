Over and out: Williamsburg punches through Vinton-Shellsburg 68-34

Williamsburg's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Vinton-Shellsburg 68-34 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 21 , Williamsburg squared up on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.