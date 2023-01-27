Over and out: Grundy Center punches through Ackley AGWSR 72-19

It was a tough night for Ackley AGWSR which was overmatched by Grundy Center in this 72-19 verdict.
The last time Grundy Center and Ackley AGWSR played in a 57-30 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Jesup and Grundy Center took on Eldora South Hardin on January 20 at Grundy Center High School. For results, click here.
