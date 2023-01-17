Over and out: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy punches through Dubuque Senior 66-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's river of points eventually washed away Dubuque Senior in a 66-44 cavalcade in Iowa boys basketball action on January 17.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
The Cougars' shooting jumped in front for a 33-25 lead over the Rams at the half.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy steamrolled to a 50-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars held on with a 16-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
