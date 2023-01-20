Over and out: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley punches through Davenport North 71-46

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stomped on Davenport North 71-46 on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Davenport North 17-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense roared in front for a 38-21 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thundered to a 56-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-9 edge.

