Over and out: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley punches through Davenport North 71-46

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stomped on Davenport North 71-46 on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Davenport North 17-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans' offense roared in front for a 38-21 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thundered to a 56-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-9 edge.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North played in a 32-27 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 12 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
