 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over and out: Aplington-Parkersburg punches through Waterloo Columbus 94-27

  • 0

Aplington-Parkersburg lit up the scoreboard on December 6 to propel past Waterloo Columbus for a 94-27 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Waterloo Columbus faced off on December 7, 2021 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News