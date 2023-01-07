Over and out: Aplington-Parkersburg punches through Van Meter 86-51

Aplington-Parkersburg ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Van Meter 86-51 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 7.

The first quarter gave Aplington-Parkersburg a 20-12 lead over Van Meter.

The Falcons fought to a 49-20 half margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Van Meter got within 60-37.

Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Bulldogs 26-14 in the fourth quarter.

