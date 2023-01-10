Over and out: Aplington-Parkersburg punches through Le Grand East Marshall 85-40

Aplington-Parkersburg showed no mercy to Le Grand East Marshall, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 85-40 victory on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Le Grand East Marshall played in a 98-35 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.
