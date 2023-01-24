Over and out: Alburnett punches through Arlington Starmont 92-12

Alburnett's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arlington Starmont 92-12 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Alburnett and Arlington Starmont played in a 87-23 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Alburnett faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Arlington Starmont took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 17 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For a full recap, click here.
