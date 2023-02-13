Ottumwa dismissed Mason City by a 58-36 count in Iowa boys basketball on February 13.
Recently on January 31, Mason City squared off with Des Moines Roosevelt in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.