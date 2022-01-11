 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage tops Mason City Newman Catholic 79-65

Osage put together a victorious gameplan to stop Mason City Newman Catholic 79-65 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Osage darted in front of Mason City Newman Catholic 23-22 to begin the second quarter.

Osage's offense darted to a 39-33 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at halftime.

The Green Devils' edge showed as they carried a 55-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 4 , Osage squared up on Rockford in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

