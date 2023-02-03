Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Osage prevailed over Northwood-Kensett 66-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Osage and Northwood-Kensett squared off with February 4, 2022 at Northwood-Kensett High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Osage faced off against Nashua-Plainfield . For more, click here. Northwood-Kensett took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 26 at Northwood-Kensett High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.