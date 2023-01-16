Osage smashes through Nashua-Plainfield 72-49

Osage built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-49 win over Nashua-Plainfield during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Osage and Nashua-Plainfield squared off with December 17, 2021 at Nashua-Plainfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Osage faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Nashua-Plainfield took on Rockford on January 10 at Rockford High School. For results, click here.
