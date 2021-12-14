Osage routs Greene North Butler 66-34

Osage showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Greene North Butler 66-34 in Iowa boys basketball on December 14.
The first quarter gave Osage a 9-2 lead over Greene North Butler.
The Green Devils' shooting jumped on top to a 39-16 lead over the Bearcats at halftime.
Recently on December 7 , Osage squared up on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
