Osage rolls like thunder over Rockford 72-48

Osage swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Rockford 72-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Osage faced off against Greene North Butler and Rockford took on Northwood-Kensett on January 27 at Rockford High School. For more, click here.
