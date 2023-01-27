 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage prevails over Nashua-Plainfield 67-45

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Osage put away Nashua-Plainfield 67-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.

Last season, Osage and Nashua-Plainfield faced off on December 17, 2021 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Clarksville and Osage took on Lake Mills on January 20 at Osage High School. For results, click here.

