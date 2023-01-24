Osage overcomes Greene North Butler 67-50

Osage stretched out and finally snapped Greene North Butler to earn a 67-50 victory on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Osage and Greene North Butler faced off on January 25, 2022 at Osage High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Osage faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler took on Manly Central Springs on January 17 at Manly Central Springs High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.