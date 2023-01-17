Osage knocks out victory beat against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 73-63

Osage notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 73-63 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 17.
The last time Osage and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 69-39 game on January 18, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Osage faced off against Manly Central Springs. For results, click here.
