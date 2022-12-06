Osage escapes close call with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 41-38

Osage walked the high-wire before edging Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 41-38 on December 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Osage and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off on January 18, 2022 at Osage High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
