Oelwein topples New Hampton 58-50

Oelwein posted a tight 58-50 win over New Hampton in Iowa boys basketball on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, New Hampton faced off against Charles City and Oelwein took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on February 1 at Oelwein High School. For more, click here.
New Hampton started on steady ground by forging a 27-21 lead over Oelwein at the end of the first quarter.
Oelwein broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-33 lead over New Hampton.
Oelwein got the better of the final-quarter scoring 24-17 to finish the game in style.
