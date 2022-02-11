Oelwein topples New Hampton 58-50

Oelwein posted a tight 58-50 win over New Hampton in Iowa boys basketball on February 11.

New Hampton started on steady ground by forging a 27-21 lead over Oelwein at the end of the first quarter.

Oelwein broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-33 lead over New Hampton.

Oelwein got the better of the final-quarter scoring 24-17 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.