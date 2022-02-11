 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oelwein topples New Hampton 58-50

Oelwein posted a tight 58-50 win over New Hampton in Iowa boys basketball on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, New Hampton faced off against Charles City and Oelwein took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on February 1 at Oelwein High School. For more, click here.

New Hampton started on steady ground by forging a 27-21 lead over Oelwein at the end of the first quarter.

Oelwein broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-33 lead over New Hampton.

Oelwein got the better of the final-quarter scoring 24-17 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

