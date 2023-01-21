Oelwein sprints past Gilbertville Don Bosco 66-54

Oelwein turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 66-54 win over Gilbertville Don Bosco in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 10, Oelwein faced off against Grundy Center and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on January 14 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
