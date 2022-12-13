Not for the faint of heart: Cascade topples Monticello 45-41

Cascade poked just enough holes in Monticello's defense to garner a taut, 45-41 victory on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Cascade opened with a 10-9 advantage over Monticello through the first quarter.
The Cougars opened a close 22-16 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Cascade moved to a 36-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers narrowed the gap 13-9 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
