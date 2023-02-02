In recent action on January 26, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa . For results, click here. Belmond-Klemme took on Armstrong North Union on January 24 at Belmond-Klemme High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.