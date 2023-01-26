Northwood-Kensett clips Buffalo Center North Iowa in tight tilt 61-60

Northwood-Kensett fans held their breath in an uneasy 61-60 victory over Buffalo Center North Iowa for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 26.
In recent action on January 20, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Rockford and Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Forest City on January 20 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For a full recap, click here.
