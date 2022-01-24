North Liberty Liberty tops Wilton 67-56

North Liberty handed Wilton a tough 67-56 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Wilton faced off against Iowa City Regina and North Liberty took on Epworth Western Dubuque on January 11 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
