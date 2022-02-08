North Liberty Liberty sews up Marion Linn-Mar 50-47

North Liberty didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Marion Linn-Mar 50-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on January 29, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Falls and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Falls on February 1 at Cedar Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.
