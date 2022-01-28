 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Liberty Liberty sews up Iowa City 53-52

North Liberty poked just enough holes in Iowa City's defense to garner a taut 53-52 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 28.

North Liberty registered a 29-21 advantage at half over Iowa City.

The Lightning darted over the Little Hawks 41-36 heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 21 , Iowa City squared up on Iowa City West in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

