North Liberty Liberty pockets slim win over Iowa City 50-42

North Liberty derailed Iowa City's hopes after a 50-42 verdict in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.
Last season, North Liberty and Iowa City squared off with January 28, 2022 at Iowa City High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City West and Iowa City took on Muscatine on December 3 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.