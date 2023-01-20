North Liberty Liberty knocks out victory beat against Iowa City 67-56

Saddled up and ready to go, North Liberty spurred past Iowa City 67-56 in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.

North Liberty drew first blood by forging a 5-4 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.

The Lightning's offense moved in front for a 31-23 lead over the Little Hawks at the intermission.

North Liberty moved to a 45-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lightning and the Little Hawks each scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.