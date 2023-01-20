North Liberty Liberty knocks out victory beat against Iowa City 67-56

Saddled up and ready to go, North Liberty spurred past Iowa City 67-56 in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.
North Liberty drew first blood by forging a 5-4 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.
The Lightning's offense moved in front for a 31-23 lead over the Little Hawks at the intermission.
North Liberty moved to a 45-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lightning and the Little Hawks each scored in the final quarter.
Last season, North Liberty and Iowa City faced off on January 28, 2022 at Iowa City High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Iowa City faced off against Waukee Northwest and North Liberty took on Fairfield on January 14 at Fairfield High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.