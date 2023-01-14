North Liberty Liberty gives Fairfield the business 77-49

North Liberty didn't tinker with Fairfield, scoring a 77-49 result in the win column in Iowa boys basketball action on January 14.
The first quarter gave North Liberty a 21-19 lead over Fairfield.
The Lightning's shooting jumped in front for a 41-28 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
North Liberty charged to a 61-42 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Lightning outscored the Trojans 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
