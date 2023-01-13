No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Van Horne Benton in victory over Vinton-Shellsburg 58-37

Vinton-Shellsburg tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Van Horne Benton rebounded for a 58-37 victory on Friday in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Vinton-Shellsburg, as it began with a 10-8 edge over Van Horne Benton through the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats' offense moved in front for a 24-18 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
Van Horne Benton darted to a 37-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bobcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Vinton-Shellsburg and Van Horne Benton squared off with February 4, 2022 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 6, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Marion and Van Horne Benton took on Solon on January 6 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.