 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Van Horne Benton in victory over Vinton-Shellsburg 58-37

  • 0

Vinton-Shellsburg tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Van Horne Benton rebounded for a 58-37 victory on Friday in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Vinton-Shellsburg, as it began with a 10-8 edge over Van Horne Benton through the end of the first quarter.

The Bobcats' offense moved in front for a 24-18 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Van Horne Benton darted to a 37-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Vinton-Shellsburg and Van Horne Benton squared off with February 4, 2022 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School last season. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on January 6, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Marion and Van Horne Benton took on Solon on January 6 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

Trailing by one in the first quarter, the Wahawks made it a tie at halftime before breaking through in the third quarter and never looking back. Despite going into Tuesday’s game with a 3-6 record, head coach Cliff Berinobis said he expected a hard-fought matchup with the Warriors and that they didn’t disappoint, adding that it’s all part of being in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News