Packwood Pekin overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 74-58 win against Lone Tree in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Lone Tree showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-13 advantage over Packwood Pekin as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers kept a 34-32 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Packwood Pekin darted to a 58-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-11 points differential.

Last season, Packwood Pekin and Lone Tree faced off on February 8, 2022 at Lone Tree High School. For results, click here.

