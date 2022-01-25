No quarter given: Osage puts down Greene North Butler 55-35

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Osage turned out the lights on Greene North Butler 55-35 on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Osage made the first move by forging an 18-6 margin over Greene North Butler after the first quarter.

The Green Devils' offense jumped to a 28-14 lead over the Bearcats at the half.

Osage's rule showed as it carried a 45-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

