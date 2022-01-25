No quarter given: Osage puts down Greene North Butler 55-35

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Osage turned out the lights on Greene North Butler 55-35 on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Osage made the first move by forging an 18-6 margin over Greene North Butler after the first quarter.
The Green Devils' offense jumped to a 28-14 lead over the Bearcats at the half.
Osage's rule showed as it carried a 45-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 18, Osage faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 17 at Greene North Butler High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
