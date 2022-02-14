No quarter given: Mason City Newman Catholic puts down Tripoli 79-56

Mason City Newman Catholic's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Tripoli 79-56 in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.
Mason City Newman Catholic moved in front of Tripoli 20-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights registered a 39-17 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
The Knights jumped on top to a 59-36 bulge over the Panthers as the fourth quarter began.
It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Mason City Newman Catholic and Tripoli both had the scoreboard blinking in a 79-56 knot.
In recent action on February 8, Tripoli faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Dunkerton on February 7 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School.
