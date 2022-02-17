No quarter given: Lake Mills puts down Britt West Hancock 57-33

Lake Mills rolled past Britt West Hancock for a comfortable 57-33 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 17.
In recent action on February 4, Britt West Hancock faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Lake Mills took on Forest City on February 4 at Lake Mills High School.
Lake Mills opened with a 17-6 advantage over Britt West Hancock through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs opened an immense 30-15 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.
Lake Mills enjoyed a towering margin over Britt West Hancock with a 43-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
