No quarter given: Jesup puts down La Porte City Union 70-50

Jesup handled La Porte City Union 70-50 in an impressive showing for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 17.
In recent action on February 7, La Porte City Union faced off against Denver and Jesup took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on February 10 at Jesup High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Jesup opened with a 34-28 advantage over La Porte City Union through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.