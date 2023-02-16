It would have taken a herculean effort for Dike-New Hartford to claim this one, and Hudson wouldn't allow that in an 81-60 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Hudson drew first blood by forging a 28-15 margin over Dike-New Hartford after the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 48-32 advantage at half over the Wolverines.

Dike-New Hartford showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 63-52.

The Pirates held on with an 18-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

