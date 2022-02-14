No quarter given: Forest City puts down Manly Central Springs 68-46

Forest City's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-46 win over Manly Central Springs on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave the Indians a 14-12 lead over the Panthers.

The Indians registered a 33-27 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Forest City jumped to a 47-36 bulge over Manly Central Springs as the fourth quarter began.

