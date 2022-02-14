No quarter given: Forest City puts down Manly Central Springs 68-46

Forest City's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-46 win over Manly Central Springs on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 31, Manly Central Springs faced off against Osage and Forest City took on Belmond-Klemme on February 8 at Forest City High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Indians a 14-12 lead over the Panthers.
The Indians registered a 33-27 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Forest City jumped to a 47-36 bulge over Manly Central Springs as the fourth quarter began.
