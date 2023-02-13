Cascade's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-32 win over Waterloo Columbus in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 31, Cascade faced off against Anamosa . For more, click here. Waterloo Columbus took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on February 7 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. For results, click here.

