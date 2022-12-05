No pain, no gain: Waterloo Christian overcomes Gilbertville Don Bosco 65-49

Gilbertville Don Bosco was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Waterloo Christian prevailed 65-49 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Waterloo Christian and Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off on January 18, 2022 at Waterloo Christian School. For more, click here.
