Playing with a winning hand, Remsen St. Mary's trumped Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 6.

The start wasn't the problem for Gladbrook-Reinbeck, as it began with a 17-11 edge over Remsen St. Mary's through the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 26-26 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Remsen St. Mary's darted over Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41-34 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rebels 16-13 in the last stanza.

